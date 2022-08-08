Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.27

The board of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.27 per share. This means the annual payment will be 2.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Hancock Whitney's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Hancock Whitney has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Hancock Whitney's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 19%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 19% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGS:HWC Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Hancock Whitney Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.2% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Hancock Whitney has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Hancock Whitney Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hancock Whitney that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.