Hancock Whitney (HWC) Stock Declines Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.35 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. However, the bottom line reflects a year-over-year decline of 2.2%.



Results were positively impacted by higher net interest income (NII), a rise in loan balance and higher interest rates. However, decreasing non-interest income, higher expenses and a rise in provisions were concerns. As a result, shares of the company witnessed a decline of 2.6% in the after market trading.



Net income came in at $117.8 million, decreasing 3% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $118.9 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues amounted to $357.1 million, up 7.8% year over year. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.8 million.



NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) jumped 11.4% year over year to $276.7 million. The net interest margin was 3.30%, which rose 26 basis points. Our estimate for NII was $278.8 million. We had projected a NIM of 3.48% for the second quarter.



Non-interest income was $83.2 million, which declined 2.8% year over year. The decrease was largely due to a fall in secondary mortgage market operations and other income. Our estimate for non-interest income was $85.6 million.



Total non-interest expenses increased 8% year over year to $202.1 million. We had projected expenses to be $203.8 million.



The efficiency ratio increased to 55.33% from 54.95% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio reflects lower profitability.



As of Jun 30, 2023, total loans were $23.8 billion, up 1.6% from the prior quarter’s end. Total deposits increased 1.5% sequentially to $30 billion. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were $23.5 billion and $29.1 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality Worsens

The provision for credit losses was $7.6 million against a benefit of $9.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $7 million. Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.06% of average total loans, up from 0.01% in the last year’s quarter.

Capital Ratios Impoves, Profitability Ratios decline

As of Jun 30, 2023, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.64%, up from 8.68% at the end of the year-earlier quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.83%, up from 11.08% as of Jun 30, 2022.



At the end of the second quarter, the return on average assets was 1.30%, down from the year-ago period’s 1.38%. The return on average common equity was 13.24%, down from 14.39% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, HWC did not repurchase any shares.

2023 Outlook

Management expects total loans to grow in the low to mid-single-digit range.



The company expects total deposit growth to be in the flat to low-single-digit range.



Management expects the efficiency ratio to remain below 55%.



It also expects operating expenses to go up by 6-7% from the financial year 2022.

Our View

With a strong balance-sheet position, Hancock Whitney is well-poised for growth. Backed by higher interest rates and decent loan demand, the company is expected to witness growth in NII in the quarters ahead. However, mounting expenses and expectations of an economic slowdown are major headwinds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

Currently, Hancock Whitney carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Other Banks

Webster Financial WBS is scheduled to announce its second-quarter 2023 numbers on Jul 20.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WBS’ quarterly earnings has moved 1.3% south to $1.47 per share, implying a 14% rise from the prior-year reported number.



Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is scheduled to announce its second-quarter 2023 numbers on Jul 20.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCBI’s quarterly earnings has moved 2.1% downward to 94 cents per share, suggesting a 59.3% rise from the prior-year reported number.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.