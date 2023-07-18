Hancock Whitney (HWC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported revenue of $357.14 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.75 million, representing a surprise of -1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.33% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 54.58%.

: 55.33% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 54.58%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.3% compared to the 3.35% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.3% compared to the 3.35% average estimate based on six analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $33.62 billion compared to the $33.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $33.62 billion compared to the $33.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.06% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.06% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $83.23 million versus $84.51 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $83.23 million versus $84.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $276.75 million compared to the $280.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $276.75 million compared to the $280.40 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Income : $273.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $276.97 million.

: $273.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $276.97 million. Secondary mortgage market operations : $2.30 million versus $2.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.30 million versus $2.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank card and ATM fees : $20.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.85 million.

: $20.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.85 million. Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions : $8.24 million versus $8.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $8.24 million versus $8.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other income : $12.82 million compared to the $12.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $12.82 million compared to the $12.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts: $21.49 million versus $21.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

