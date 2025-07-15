Hancock Whitney (HWC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported $375.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $371.26 million, representing a surprise of +1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin (TE) : 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 54.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.9%.

: 54.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.9%. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $32.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.05 billion.

: $32.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.05 billion. Total nonperforming loans : $94.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.46 million.

: $94.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.46 million. Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets) : $121.77 million versus $138.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $121.77 million versus $138.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $98.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.84 million.

: $98.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.84 million. Net interest income (TE) : $279.46 million compared to the $278.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $279.46 million compared to the $278.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $276.96 million versus $275.4 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $276.96 million versus $275.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Secondary mortgage market operations : $4.15 million compared to the $4.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.15 million compared to the $4.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. Bank card and ATM fees : $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.14 million.

: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.14 million. Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions: $10.6 million compared to the $10.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

