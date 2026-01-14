Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Hancock Whitney (HWC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $389.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hancock Whitney metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (TE)' stands at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 55.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $32.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.33 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming loans' to reach $112.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $97.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets)' will likely reach $123.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $125.13 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $103.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $91.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (TE)' should arrive at $289.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $276.29 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $286.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $273.56 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Bank card and ATM fees' will reach $21.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.40 million.

Analysts expect 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' to come in at $12.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.90 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other income' should come in at $15.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $25.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.45 million.

Shares of Hancock Whitney have demonstrated returns of +1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HWC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.