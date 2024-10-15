Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported revenue of $367.66 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363.54 million, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 54.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.9%.

: 54.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.9%. Net interest margin (TE) : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $32.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.45 billion.

: $32.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.45 billion. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $110.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.34 million.

: $110.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.34 million. Total nonperforming loans : $82.87 million compared to the $89.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $82.87 million compared to the $89.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $95.90 million versus $89.47 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $95.90 million versus $89.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income (TE) : $274.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.21 million.

: $274.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.21 million. Net Interest Income : $271.76 million compared to the $273.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $271.76 million compared to the $273.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. Secondary mortgage market operations : $3.38 million versus $3.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.38 million versus $3.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other income : $18.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.30 million.

: $18.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.30 million. Bank card and ATM fees: $21.64 million compared to the $22.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.