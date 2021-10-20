Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Costs Down

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29. The bottom line improved 61.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results gained from higher non-interest income, fall in operating expenses, and provision benefit. However, a decline in net interest income, which reflected lower interest rates and a fall in loan balance, was the undermining factor.



Results excluded the impact of non-operating items. Including these, net income came in at $129.6 million, up from $79.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Inch Down

Total revenues were $328.1 million, up 2.9% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $324 million.



Net interest income (NII) on a tax-equivalent basis declined marginally to $237.5 million. Net interest margin (NIM) (on a tax-equivalent basis) was 2.97%, contracting 29 basis points (bps).



Non-interest income was $93.4 million, growing 11.5%. The rise was driven by a jump in almost all fee income components except for secondary mortgage market operations fees.



Total non-interest expenses declined modestly to $194.7 million. This was mainly attributable to a rise in other expenses, net occupancy and equipment expenses, and personnel expenses.



Efficiency ratio decreased to 57.44% from 59.29% in the year-ago quarter. A decline in efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.



As of Sep 30, 2021, total loans were $20.9 billion, down 1.2% from the prior-quarter end. Total deposits fell marginally to $29.2 billion.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for loan losses was a benefit of $27 million against a provision of $25 million in the prior-year quarter. Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.03% of average total loans, down 40 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Total non-performing assets plummeted 62.6% to $71.9 million.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of Sep 30, 2021, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.15%, up from 7.70% at the end of the year-earlier quarter. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.19%, up from 10.30% as of Sep 30, 2020.



At the end of the third quarter, return on average assets was 1.46%, up from the year-ago period’s 0.97%. Return on average common equity was 14.26%, up from 9.42% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Hancock Whitney repurchased 56,349 shares at an average price of $44.49 per share.

Outlook

Management projects loan balance to be nearly $20.4 billion for 2021.



The company expects NIM contraction to continue in the fourth quarter while NII is likely to be slightly down on a sequential basis.

Our Take

Supported by a solid balance-sheet position and inorganic expansion efforts, Hancock Whitney remains well poised for growth. However, near-zero interest rates and soft loan demand are major near-term concerns.



Hancock Whitney Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

Currently, Hancock Whitney carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Release Schedule of Other Banks

Associated Banc-Corp ASB, East West Bancorp, Inc. EWBC, and Bank OZK OZK will announce quarterly numbers on Oct 21.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.