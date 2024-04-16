Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported $354.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $353.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +8.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 56.4% versus 57.2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 56.4% versus 57.2% estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $32.56 billion compared to the $33.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $32.56 billion compared to the $33.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $82.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.09 million.

: $82.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.09 million. Total nonperforming assets : $84.88 million compared to the $67.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $84.88 million compared to the $67.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 12.7% compared to the 12.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12.7% compared to the 12.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $87.85 million versus $84.63 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $87.85 million versus $84.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $269 million versus $272.17 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $269 million versus $272.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $266.17 million compared to the $268.97 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $266.17 million compared to the $268.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. Secondary mortgage market operations : $2.89 million versus $2.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.89 million versus $2.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Bank card and ATM fees: $20.62 million compared to the $20.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

