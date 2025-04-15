Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported $364.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $364.77 million, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (TE) : 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 55.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 56.5%.

: 55.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 56.5%. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $32.02 billion versus $32.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $32.02 billion versus $32.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $104.21 million versus $105.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $104.21 million versus $105.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets) : $130.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.12 million.

: $130.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.12 million. Total Noninterest Income : $94.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.10 million.

: $94.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $92.10 million. Net interest income (TE) : $272.71 million compared to the $276.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $272.71 million compared to the $276.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $269.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $272.82 million.

: $269.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $272.82 million. Secondary mortgage market operations : $3.47 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.47 million versus $3.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Bank card and ATM fees : $20.71 million compared to the $20.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $20.71 million compared to the $20.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions: $11.42 million versus $12.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

