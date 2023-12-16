Hancock Whitney (HWC) Price Target Increased by 8.20% to 47.46

The average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) has been revised to 47.46 / share. This is an increase of 8.20% from the prior estimate of 43.86 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.43% from the latest reported closing price of 47.25 / share.

Hancock Whitney Declares $0.30 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $47.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWC is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 88,359K shares. The put/call ratio of HWC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,298K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,137K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 11.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,692K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,528K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 34.38% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

