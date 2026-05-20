Hancock Whitney Gains 10.1% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp. HWC gained 10.1% in the last six months, outperforming the industry’s 8.3% growth. In the same time frame, the S&P 500 Index rallied 13.3%.



If we compare the company’s price performance with its close peers like Bank OZK OZK and F.N.B. Corp FNB, it appears that the HWC stock has outperformed both. Over the past six months, FNB and OZK shares have rallied 6.8% and 5.2%, respectively.

6-Month Price Performance



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Does the HWC stock have more upside left despite recent strength in price? Let us find out by looking at its fundamental strength and growth prospects.

Key Positives of Hancock Whitney

Revenue Strength: While the company’s total revenues (tax-equivalent) declined in the first quarter of 2026 (due to a net loss on the securities portfolio restructuring), revenues have witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the last five years (2020-2025), supported by robust loan growth (seeing a CAGR of 1.9% over the same time frame).

Revenue Trend



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In 2024, HWC announced a multi-year organic growth plan, which included hiring additional revenue-generating associates and expanding footprint in Florida and Texas by opening new financial center locations. In light of this, recently, the company agreed to acquire OFB Bancshares, the parent company of One Florida Bank, for a cash consideration of $377.6 million, with the deal expected to be immediately accretive to Hancock Whitney’s GAAP earnings upon closure.



In May 2025, it acquired Sabal Trust, which is expected to support fee income growth. Thus, supported by decent loan growth, a strategic shift toward full relationship loans and investments in growth and new markets, Hancock Whitney’s top line is expected to continue to improve in the near term. We project total revenues to witness a CAGR of 4.5% by 2028.



Expanding Net Interest Margin (NIM): Hancock Whitney has been witnessing an improving trend in NIM. Its NIM (tax-equivalent) rose to 3.47% in 2025 from 3.37% in 2024, 3.34% in 2023 and 3.26% in 2022. The uptrend continued in the first quarter of 2026 as NIM (TE) rose to 3.55%, driven by a decline in cost of deposits to 1.47% and an increase in securities yields.



Despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts in 2025, the company’s NIM is expected to continue to be positively impacted in the near term, given stabilizing deposit costs and higher securities yields following the January 2026 bond portfolio restructuring (a 7-bps improvement is expected in 2026, the impact of which will likely be reflected beginning in the second quarter).



Assuming no rate cuts in 2026, management expects modest NIM expansion in the year. We project NIM to be 3.57%, 3.61% and 3.65% in 2026, 2027 and 2028, respectively.



Solid Balance Sheet & Capital Position: Hancock Whitney has a strong balance sheet. While the company had total debt of $1.55 billion (most of which consisted of short-term borrowings) as of March 31, 2026, it has investment-grade ratings of BBB and Baa2 from Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s Investors Service, with S&P reflecting a positive outlook and Moody’s a stable outlook.



Moreover, HWC’s efficient capital distribution activities reflect a robust capital and balance sheet position.



In January 2026, the company announced an 11.1% dividend hike, following a 12.5% rise in its quarterly dividend in January 2025 and a 33.3% increase in 2024. The company also has a share repurchase plan in place. In December 2025, its board of directors approved a buyback plan to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through Dec. 31, 2026.

Analyst Sentiments for HWC

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWC’s 2026 earnings of $6.39 per share has been revised 5.3% upward. Its 2027 earnings estimate of $6.92 has been revised 3.1% upward. The estimated figures indicate year-over-year growth rates of 11.7% and 8.4% for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Earnings Estimate Revision Trend



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Should You Invest in Hancock Whitney Stock Now?

HWC’s bond restructuring strategy, along with stabilizing funding costs, will likely keep supporting its net interest income and NIM growth. Expansion efforts and a solid loan balance are likely to drive the top line. Supported by a solid liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital distributions.



In terms of its valuation, the HWC stock is currently trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.13X, below the industry average of 11.56. This shows that HWC is currently undervalued than its peers.

P/E TTM



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Thus, investors can consider buying the HWC stock now, given its upside potential. Currently, Hancock Whitney carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.