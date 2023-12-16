Hancock Whitney (FRA:HH1) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 42.18

The average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney (FRA:HH1) has been revised to 42.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 39.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.51% from the latest reported closing price of 42.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HH1 is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 88,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,298K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,137K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 11.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,692K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,528K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 0.14% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 34.38% over the last quarter.

