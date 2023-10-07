Hancock Whitney (FRA:HH1) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 46.03

The average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney (FRA:HH1) has been revised to 46.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 43.41 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.28 to a high of 55.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.40% from the latest reported closing price of 34.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is a decrease of 64 owner(s) or 8.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HH1 is 0.24%, an increase of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 91,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,394K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares, representing a decrease of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,189K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing an increase of 39.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 72.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,611K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,525K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 1.83% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,515K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823K shares, representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HH1 by 17.60% over the last quarter.

