HANCOCK WHITNEY Earnings Results: $HWC Reports Quarterly Earnings

HANCOCK WHITNEY ($HWC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $364,700,000, missing estimates of $371,642,054 by $-6,942,054.

HANCOCK WHITNEY Insider Trading Activity

HANCOCK WHITNEY insiders have traded $HWC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M HAIRSTON (President & CEO) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,069,920

MICHAEL M ACHARY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,431 shares for an estimated $443,049

CARLETON RICHARD WILKINS sold 800 shares for an estimated $40,760

CHRISTINE L PICKERING sold 763 shares for an estimated $39,981

HANCOCK WHITNEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of HANCOCK WHITNEY stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HANCOCK WHITNEY Government Contracts

We have seen $7,200 of award payments to $HWC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HANCOCK WHITNEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

