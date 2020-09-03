Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HWC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HWC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.06, the dividend yield is 5.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWC was $20.06, representing a -54.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.42 and a 40.08% increase over the 52 week low of $14.32.

HWC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.84. Zacks Investment Research reports HWC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -128.83%, compared to an industry average of -23.9%.

