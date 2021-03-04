Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HWC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HWC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWC was $40.26, representing a -2.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.50 and a 181.15% increase over the 52 week low of $14.32.

HWC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.57. Zacks Investment Research reports HWC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 596.17%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWC Dividend History page.

