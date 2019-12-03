Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HWC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HWC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.49, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWC was $40.49, representing a -9.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.74 and a 24.24% increase over the 52 week low of $32.59.

HWC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports HWC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.01%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HWC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HWC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 3.76% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.