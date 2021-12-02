Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HWC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that HWC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.71, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWC was $46.71, representing a -12.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.61 and a 65.17% increase over the 52 week low of $28.28.

HWC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports HWC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 815.56%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hwc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

