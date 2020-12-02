Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HWC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HWC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.67, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWC was $28.67, representing a -35.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.42 and a 100.21% increase over the 52 week low of $14.32.

HWC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HWC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -121.45%, compared to an industry average of -16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

