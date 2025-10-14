HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $127.47 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $115.57 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.47 Mln. vs. $115.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.33 last year.

Net interest income: $282.31 Mln Vs $274.46 Mln last year

