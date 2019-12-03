Hancock Whitney Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HWC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.93, changing hands as low as $39.52 per share. Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.59 per share, with $44.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.