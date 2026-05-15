Hancock Whitney To Acquire OFB Bancshares In All-cash Deal; Expands Florida Presence

(RTTNews) - Hancock Whitney Corp. (HWC, HWCPZ), on Friday announced an agreement to acquire OFB Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of One Florida Bank, in an all-cash transaction for undisclosed consideration.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Hancock Whitney said the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share, excluding one-time costs.

The company said the acquisition will expand its footprint into the Orlando market and enhance its existing financial center network in Florida.

One Florida Bank operates five financial centers in the greater Orlando, Florida area and one in the Florida Panhandle.

As of March 31, OFB Bancshares reported total assets of $2.1 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion, and total deposits of $1.9 billion.

In the pre-market trading, Hancock Whitney is 0.74% lesser at $65.30 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.