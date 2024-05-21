News & Insights

Stocks

Hancock & Gore’s Consistent Profits and Growth Post-2020

May 21, 2024 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Hancock & Gore Ltd has transformed into a diversified investment manager since its 2020 recapitalization, delivering consistent profits, dividends, and attracting top talent to its cornerstone asset, Mountcastle. The company prides itself on a strategy that has yielded over 15% annual long-term investment returns and has paid out $33 million in fully franked dividends over three years. Their approach emphasizes integrity, alignment, flexibility, and longevity, with a focus on long-term cash flows and dividends.

For further insights into AU:HNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.