Hancock & Gore Updates Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Hancock & Gore Ltd has announced amendments to its Dividend Reinvestment Plan, allowing eligible shareholders to reinvest their dividends into new shares without incurring any brokerage or transaction costs. This move provides an accessible opportunity for shareholders to increase their investment in the company. However, shareholders in the United States are excluded from participating in the plan.

