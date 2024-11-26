Hancock & Gore Updates Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hancock & Gore Ltd has announced amendments to its Dividend Reinvestment Plan, allowing eligible shareholders to reinvest their dividends into new shares without incurring any brokerage or transaction costs. This move provides an accessible opportunity for shareholders to increase their investment in the company. However, shareholders in the United States are excluded from participating in the plan.
For further insights into AU:HNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.