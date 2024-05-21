Hancock & Gore Reports Strong Earnings Growth

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Hancock & Gore Limited reported a robust financial performance with revenues up by 4.7% and a substantial 78.4% increase in profits after tax for the half-year ended 31 March 2024. The impressive results were largely driven by the company’s successful acquisition of Mountcastle, leading to significant dividends and strategic investment gains. Shareholders were rewarded with a consistent interim dividend of 1.0 cent per share, reflecting the company’s strong earnings and optimistic outlook.

