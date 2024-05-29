News & Insights

Stocks

Hancock & Gore Ltd Boosts Stake in Biosensors Firm

May 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Hancock & Gore Ltd has reported an increased stake in Universal Biosensors Inc., with their voting power rising from 7.20% to 8.42% following recent share acquisitions. The changes in holdings, which reflect a notable shift in the company’s investment in Universal Biosensors, were filed on 29/05/2024 as part of their ongoing compliance with the Corporations Act 2001.

