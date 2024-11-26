Hancock & Gore Ltd Announces Upcoming Dividend

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Hancock & Gore Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.01 per share for its fully paid ordinary stockholders, with the record date set for December 6, 2024, and payment slated for December 20, 2024. This dividend pertains to the financial period ending September 30, 2024, providing a modest return to investors. Interested shareholders should note the ex-dividend date is December 5, 2024.

