News & Insights

Stocks

Hancock & Gore Ltd Announces Upcoming Dividend

November 26, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hancock & Gore Ltd has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.01 per share for its fully paid ordinary stockholders, with the record date set for December 6, 2024, and payment slated for December 20, 2024. This dividend pertains to the financial period ending September 30, 2024, providing a modest return to investors. Interested shareholders should note the ex-dividend date is December 5, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.