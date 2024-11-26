Hancock & Gore Ensures Strong Governance Compliance

Hancock & Gore Limited (AU:HNG) has released an update.
Hancock & Gore Limited has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations for the financial year ending September 2024. The company has transparent governance practices, including a board charter and thorough checks on board appointments. These measures are designed to ensure sound management and oversight, appealing to investors interested in robust corporate governance.
