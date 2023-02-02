Han Yusheng Increases Position in Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

Fintel reports that Han Yusheng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). This represents 16.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2021 they reported 17.32MM shares and 16.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.30% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burning Rock Biotech is $6.95. The forecasts range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $11.34. The average price target represents an increase of 137.30% from its latest reported closing price of $2.93.

The projected annual revenue for Burning Rock Biotech is $719MM, an increase of 26.43%. The projected annual EPS is $-9.10.

Fund Sentiment

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burning Rock Biotech. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BNR is 0.0672%, a decrease of 11.2223%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.51% to 27,444K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 6,703,863 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300,000 shares, representing an increase of 35.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,296,280 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,410,552 shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 86.75% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 3,493,786 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564,173 shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 38.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,490,614 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Barclays holds 1,345,377 shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794,452 shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited, whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

