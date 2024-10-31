Hammond Power Solutions price target lowered to C$162 from C$169 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF) to C$162 from C$169 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
