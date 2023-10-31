Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - (HMDPF) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 59.31

The average one-year price target for Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - (OTC:HMDPF) has been revised to 59.31 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 55.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.06 to a high of 64.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.34% from the latest reported closing price of 41.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMDPF is 0.08%, an increase of 378.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.67% to 585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 433K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 48.71% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 32.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 108.28% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 94.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 2,602.70% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 90.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 1,443.14% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

