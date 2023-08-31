Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - (HMDPF) Price Target Increased by 12.31% to 54.14

The average one-year price target for Hammond Power Solutions Inc. - (OTC:HMDPF) has been revised to 54.14 / share. This is an increase of 12.31% from the prior estimate of 48.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.62 to a high of 58.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.12% from the latest reported closing price of 39.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMDPF is 0.02%, an increase of 41.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 66.79% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 37K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 76.54% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

