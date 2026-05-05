Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS_A.TO) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$19.57 million, or C$1.64 per share. This compares with C$26.22 million, or C$2.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hammond Power Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$24.74 million or C$2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to C$264.84 million from C$201.40 million last year.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$19.57 Mln. vs. C$26.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.64 vs. C$2.20 last year. -Revenue: C$264.84 Mln vs. C$201.40 Mln last year.

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