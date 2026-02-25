Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF) Price Target Increased by 12.09% to 158.62

The average one-year price target for Hammond Power Solutions (OTCPK:HMDPF) has been revised to $158.62 / share. This is an increase of 12.09% from the prior estimate of $141.51 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $150.23 to a high of $169.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.81% from the latest reported closing price of $78.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammond Power Solutions. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 30.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMDPF is 0.21%, an increase of 36.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.97% to 1,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 730K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 166K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 24.76% over the last quarter.

GTSAX - INVESCO Small Cap Growth Fund holds 114K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 57.30% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 105K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 59.65% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Invesco Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 54K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMDPF by 60.51% over the last quarter.

