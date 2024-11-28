News & Insights

Hammerson Voting Rights Update by Wellington Management

November 28, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson PLC has announced a change in its voting rights as Wellington Management Group LLP has adjusted its stake in the company. This alteration sees Wellington holding a total of 4.99% of voting rights, a slight decrease from their previous position. The update reflects a shift in financial strategies involving equity swaps and other instruments.

