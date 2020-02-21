Hammerson to exit retail parks with $516 million asset sale

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Shopping centre operator Hammerson said on Friday it will exit retail parks business by selling seven of them to private equity Orion for 400 million pounds ($515.52 million) as it faces a challenging retail environment in the UK.

Hammerson has been trimming debt and fixing its balance sheet by divesting some its portfolio to focus on its flagship sites.

"Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector," Chief Executive Officer David Atkins said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7759 pounds)

