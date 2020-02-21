Hammerson to exit retail parks with $516 million asset sale

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Shopping centre operator Hammerson HMSO.L said on Friday it will exit retail parks business by selling seven of them to private equity Orion for 400 million pounds ($515.52 million) as it faces a challenging retail environment in the UK.

Hammerson has been trimming debt and fixing its balance sheet by divesting some its portfolio to focus on its flagship sites.

"Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector," Chief Executive Officer David Atkins said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7759 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810; outside UK: +91 80 6182 2784;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.