Hammerson sells seven retail parks to Brookfield for $459 mln

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Hammerson said on Wednesday it sold seven retail parks to Canadian private-equity firm Brookfield Asset Management for 330 million pounds ($459.33 million), marking the mall operator's exit from the UK retail parks sector.

Last month, Hammerson reported a loss of 1.7 billion pounds for 2020 and issued a longer-term debt warning, as the coronavirus crisis knocked the value of its malls.

($1 = 0.7184 pounds)

