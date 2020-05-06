Hammerson scraps $500 mln retail parks deal with Orion; shares fall

Adds details on deal, background, shares

May 6 (Reuters) - British mall operator Hammerson Plc HMSO.L said on Wednesday it had terminated its 400 million pound ($497.20 million) deal to sell seven retail parks to private equity firm Orion, sending its shares down 2.5%.

The company last month served a notice to Orion specifying that it is required to complete the deal by May 6.

"Following close of business on 5 May 2020, Orion notified Hammerson that it had resolved not to complete (the sale and purchase agreement) on the 6 May 2020," Hammerson said.

The mall operator said that the deposit of 21 million pounds held in escrow by its solicitors would become immediately payable to Hammerson.

Hammerson has been trimming debt and fixing its balance sheet by divesting some of its portfolio to focus on its flagship sites, premium outlets and city quarters across Europe.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.