Hammerson says PE firm Orion pulls out of deal to buy retail parks

May 6 (Reuters) - Hammerson HMSO.L said on Wednesday private-equity firm Orion was not planning to buy the British shopping centre operator's seven retail parks.

The company said it would terminate the agreement and that the deposit of 21 million pounds ($26.10 million) held in escrow would become immediately payable to it.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.