Hammerson says PE firm Orion pulls out of deal to buy retail parks

Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

Hammerson said on Wednesday private-equity firm Orion was not planning to buy the British shopping centre operator's seven retail parks.

The company said it would terminate the agreement and that the deposit of 21 million pounds ($26.10 million) held in escrow would become immediately payable to it.

($1 = 0.8047 pounds)

