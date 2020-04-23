Hammerson says Orion does not plan to close retail parks acquisition by April 23

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

April 23 (Reuters) - Hammerson HMSO.L said on Thursday private equity firm Orion does not plan to complete the acquisition of the British shopping centre operator's seven retail parks by April 23.

Hammerson did not specify the reason why Orion was not able to close the acquisition, which was required to complete on Thursday.

The shopping centre operator said it would serve a notice to Orion and terminate the sale agreement if does not complete by May 6.

In a move to trim its debt, Hammerson said in February it would sell seven out-of-town retail locations to Orion for 400 million pounds ($493.56 million).

($1 = 0.8104 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

