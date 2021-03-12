Hammerson posts annual loss as virus-led restrictions pummel sector

Shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc on Friday posted a 1.7 billion pound ($2.37 billion) loss for 2020, with the value of its portfolio slumping by nearly 2 billion pounds as the COVID-19 pandemic battered the retail sector.

The owner of the Brent Cross shopping centre, however, said adjusted profit sank to 36.5 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 214 million pounds a year earlier.

