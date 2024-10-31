Hammerson plc Strengthens Share Value through Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 144,342 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 304.54 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback programme. The company intends to cancel these shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Since the start of the programme on October 16, 2024, Hammerson has repurchased a total of 2,298,092 shares.

