Hammerson plc Concludes Successful DRIP

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. has announced the successful completion of its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP), with shareholders electing to receive shares instead of the cash dividend, resulting in the purchase and allocation of over 2 million shares in the UK and nearly 786,000 in South Africa. The share purchases were made on the market at an average price of £0.294859 and R6.59070 respectively, with no change to the company’s total issued share capital.

