Hammerson plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 161,741 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 278.20 pence each. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy, which has seen a total of 3,829,629 shares bought back since October 2024. These shares will be canceled, reducing the overall number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

