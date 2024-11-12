News & Insights

Hammerson plc Advances Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has repurchased 155,258 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 287.20 to 291.60 pence per share. This move, which aligns with their strategic financial management, brings the total shares repurchased since the program’s inception to over 3.5 million. The company plans to cancel these shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

