Hammerson plc Adjusts Capital with Share Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has successfully completed a share buyback program, repurchasing and cancelling 793,849 ordinary shares, thereby adjusting its total voting rights to 494,776,929. This move aims to streamline its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors should note the updated voting rights for accurate reporting under relevant transparency regulations.

