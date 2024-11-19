News & Insights

Stocks

Hammerson plc Adjusts Capital with Share Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hammerson plc has successfully completed a share buyback program, repurchasing and cancelling 793,849 ordinary shares, thereby adjusting its total voting rights to 494,776,929. This move aims to streamline its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors should note the updated voting rights for accurate reporting under relevant transparency regulations.

For further insights into GB:HMSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.