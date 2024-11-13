Hammerson Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 157,673 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 285.76 pence. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program that started in October 2024, with a total of 3,667,888 shares repurchased to date. The repurchased shares will be canceled, potentially influencing the company’s stock value positively by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

