Hammerson Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has repurchased 158,687 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 275.20 to 279.20 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of nearly 4 million shares bought back since the program’s inception in October 2024. This move is seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

