News & Insights

Stocks

Hammerson Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has repurchased 158,687 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 275.20 to 279.20 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of nearly 4 million shares bought back since the program’s inception in October 2024. This move is seen as a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:HMSO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.