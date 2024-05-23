News & Insights

Hammerson Director Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

May 23, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has disclosed that Adam Metz, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 30,030 Ordinary Shares at £0.02606185 each as part of a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The transaction, which is in line with UK Market Abuse Regulation, took place on the London Stock Exchange. Investors may view this as a positive signal of insider confidence in the company’s financial prospects.

