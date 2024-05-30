News & Insights

Hammerson Director Boosts Stake via Dividend Plan

May 30, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

In a recent update, Hammerson plc announced that Non-Executive Director Adam Metz has participated in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, acquiring an additional 30,031 shares. This transaction follows an earlier purchase, bringing the total shares bought at a price of £0.299281885 each. The company has complied with the UK Market Abuse Regulation by providing the necessary notification of this director’s dealing.

